The brother of LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson, Trayron Milton, has been arrested and charged with assault, battery, and disorderly conduct.

The charges handed down by the Greenville Police come after Milton jumped a security barricade to rush the court while his sister was engaged in an on-court fight.

Milton came in contact with South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso, who pushed his sister on the court.

As of writing, Milton remains in jail.

Six players were ejected from the South Carolina and LSU basketball teams after a scuffle in the women’s SEC championship game.

The game was chippy and physical the entire way through, leading to the fourth quarter moment where heated trash talk between South Carolina players and LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson escalated.

Johnson bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins after she yelled at the former following a turnover. As an argument ensued, SC center Kamilla Cardoso charged toward the group of players, forcefully pushing Johnson over.

From there, everything broke down, leading to players leaving the bench and Johnson’s brother hurdling the fan barricade and the scorer’s table to get to the field.

You can see the chaotic scene below.

Tempers flare in the SEC Championship between South Carolina and LSU

pic.twitter.com/twwQlq8XyU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 10, 2024

After the game, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke to the moment’s intensity. “For us playing a part in that, that’s not who we are,” Staley said. “That’s not what we’re about.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey delivered a different message: “It’s ugly, it’s not good, no one wants to be a part of that. But I’ll tell you this, I wish [Cardoso] would’ve pushed Angel Reese. If you’re 6-8, don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it.”

Cardoso would apologize on X after the game.

I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my… — Kamilla_Cardoso (@Kamillascsilva) March 10, 2024

South Carolina would win the game, continuing their undefeated season with an SEC championship.