Rising hip-hop artist Sukihana is bringing the heat this summer with her highly anticipated new single, “Selling”. The track, which was released on March 6th, is already creating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

Known for her bold and unapologetic lyrics, Sukihana’s latest single is no exception. “Selling” is a fierce and empowering anthem that celebrates female sexuality and independence. With a catchy beat and infectious chorus, the track is sure to be a summer hit.



“Selling” is just the latest in a string of successes for Sukihana. The artist, who rose to fame on social media, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and unapologetic attitude. Her previous singles, “Pretty and Ratchet” and “5 Foot Freestyle”, have garnered millions of streams and earned her a dedicated fan base.



Fans can expect a music video for “Selling” to drop shortly after the single’s release. Sukihana has been teasing behind-the-scenes footage on her social media, promising a visually stunning and provocative video to accompany the track.



With “Selling”, Sukihana is proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Be sure to mark your calendars for her upcoming shows and get ready to turn up the heat this summer with Sukihana’s latest single. For more updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow Sukihana on social media.

