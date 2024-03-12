Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, global cultural icon T-Pain is adding 3D Animation to his list of accomplishments with the release of the official video for his inspirational new single “Dreaming.” PRESS HERE to watch and HERE to listen to the track. The visual for the soaring anthem was animated by T-Pain after he taught himself Blender 3D animation software. The visual effects seen in the video are taken from his own recurring dreams, which inspired the challenge to teach himself 3D animation.

“I spent many late nights over the past couple of months challenging myself and learning how to use this software so that I could execute the ‘Dreaming’ video in the way I imagined,” said T-Pain. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m excited to share it with you all.”

Earlier this month, T-Pain teamed up with Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h to release “Biggest Booty,” as the Bluez Brothaz. Fans in the Atlanta area can purchase tickets to attend the Miss Biggest Booty Pageant on March 20 – a voluptuous Miss America inspired pageant and variety show featuring a comedy set from Nappy Boy Radio Podcast co-host Vanessa Fraction and special guest judges from the 85 South Show and Pour Minds Podcast: Karlous Miller, Lex P, Drea Nicole and Navv Greene. Capping off the night will be the first ever performance by T-Pain and Young Ca$h as the Bluez Brothaz.

