Kirk Cousins’s days as a member of the Minnesota Vikings are over. Cousins is headed to Atlanta under a new four-year, $180 million deal.

According to ESPN, $100 million of the deal is guaranteed.

“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him; his wife, Julie; and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Before going out with a torn Achilles, Cousins was putting up career numbers. Now the 35-year-old will return in a completely new environment.

The #Falcons are signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50M signing bonus, per sources.



Another monster payday for Cousins, who gets $100 guaranteed — $90M in 2024 and ‘25, plus another $10M in 2026 — and a fresh start in Atlanta at age 35. pic.twitter.com/NkFNMzSjF5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Can we take a second to take in the fact that Kirk Cousins got a 4-year, $180M contract as a 35-year-old coming off a torn Achilles.



And he's now on the #Falcons! So many ramifications.



Breaking it all down on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/ez4nCEoP5F — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2024

Additional free agency deals include:

Saquon Barkley, the ex-New York Giants running back, has signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract is valued at $37.75 million and could potentially reach $46.75 million. This agreement guarantees Barkley $26 million upon signing.

Free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to sign a lucrative four-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal boasts a base value of $110 million, with an impressive $84.75 million guaranteed.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year contract with running back D’Andre Swift, valued at $24.5 million. This deal includes $15.3 million guaranteed.

In a significant move, the New York Giants are trading for pass-rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and sealing the deal with a staggering $150 million contract. Burns is slated to receive $87.75 million in guaranteed money, solidifying his position as the second highest-paid defensive end in NFL history.

The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent Josh Jacobs to a four-year contract worth $48 million and informed Aaron Jones of his release.

The Carolina Panthers are in the final stages of securing a five-year contract worth $100 million with former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt. This deal includes $63 million guaranteed.

Austin Ekeler, the former star running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to ink a two-year contract with the Washington Commanders, with a potential value of up to $11 million.

The New England Patriots have agreed with former Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson on a three-year contract. This deal has a base value of $11.25 million and a maximum value of $17.25 million.