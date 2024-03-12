In the latest development of the ongoing saga surrounding former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter has taken legal action to demand two years of back alimony payments. This move comes after Wendy’s guardian claimed she had no remaining funds, sparking a financial battle between the former couple.

According to recent reports from The Sun, Kevin Hunter is insisting that Wendy resume the payments that he claims were agreed upon in their Marital Settlement Agreement. These payments abruptly ceased just before Wendy was placed under guardianship in 2022, leaving Kevin without his expected income for nearly two years.

In exclusive court filings obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kevin Hunter expressed the impact of the sudden halt in payments on his financial stability. He stated, “I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly.”

Advertisement

Kevin’s legal filings reveal his intention to bring the matter before the court once again after failed attempts at out-of-court mediation. He has petitioned the court to compel Wendy, through her guardianship, to immediately fulfill any outstanding severance payments owed to him.

Kevin Hunter is seeking resolution regarding Wendy’s AFTRA Retirement Plan. He requested the court’s intervention to ensure Wendy signs the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the AFTRA Retirement Plan or appoint him an Attorney in Fact to execute the document if Wendy fails to comply within seven days of the court’s order.

“I would not have to file this motion if the plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the plaintiff would have signed the qualified domestic relations order for the AFTRA retirement plan,” Kevin emphasized in his filing, indicating his frustration with the lack of cooperation from Wendy’s side.

The legal dispute between Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter underscores the complexities of financial matters in high-profile divorces. As the legal battle unfolds, it sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals navigating post-divorce financial arrangements, especially when one party’s financial situation becomes uncertain.

Thoughts?