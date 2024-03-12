Ye Sends out ‘F— You’ Message to Drake, Adidas & More in Celebration of No. 1 Single

Ye Sends out ‘F— You’ Message to Drake, Adidas & More in Celebration of No. 1 Single

In celebrating his new No. 1 single, Kanye West has a run of “fuck you” for his various enemies. Of those are Drake and Adidas.

In the lengthy Instagram caption, Ye wrote: “Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system and fuck adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas.”

Later on, he shot at Drake for bringing Lil Durk on tour: “And it’s fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out.”

Advertisement

You can see the full message below.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Their collaborative, stadium-sounding anthem, “Carnival,” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, is the new No. 1 single.

“Carnival” now makes Ye the first rap artist to have a No. 1 in three decades (the 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s).

According to Luminate, “Carnival” secures the 1,165th No. 1 spot in the 65-year history of the Hot 100. It amassed 33.7 million streams (up 4%), garnered 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 85%), and sold 3,000 downloads (up 15%) during the tracking week of March 1-7.

With “Carnival,” Ye claims his fifth Hot 100 chart-topper, following hits like Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (featuring Ye), which spent five weeks at No. 1 starting in April 2011, among others. Ty Dolla $ign previously led the Hot 100 for a week in June 2018 as featured on Post Malone’s “Psycho.”

It is the first No. 1 record for Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Additionally, “Carnival” maintains its reign for a second week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, utilizing a similar multimetric methodology as the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” slips to No. 5 after two weeks at the Hot 100’s summit, although it continues its dominance atop the multimetric Hot Country Songs chart for a fourth consecutive week.