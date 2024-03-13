Could New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers become the Vice President of the United States of America?

AR12 is one of the names that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is exploring to run with him in the November election. Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent.

According to the New York Times, former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura is another name being considered.

According to Kennedy, he and Rodgers have talked “pretty continuously” over the past month. Last week, Kennedy registered a domain, kennedyrodgers.com, on GoDaddy.

Previously, Rodgers stated he would look forward to rejoining the Jets as a quarterback.