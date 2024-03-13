Let’s get to it. The Accountant was fun to watch, but the sequel is not going to be at Warner Bros. Amazon MGM Studios, which seems to be making big moves lately, is taking over the Ben Affleck-fronted franchise.

Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, and J.K. Simmons will return in the film, all returning from the first 2016 film. Gavin O’Connor is directing the sequel. O’Connor helmed The Accountant. Bill Dubuque, who penned The Accountant script, returns as the writer of the sequel’s screenplay.

Affleck and Matt Damon’s company, Artists Equity, got the sequel rights from Warner Bros. and set it up at Amazon MGM Studios. That’s how that went down. Power move stuff, right there.

From Shadow and Act, here’s the drop on the sequel “The film will follow Addai-Robinson’s character, Marybeth Medina, an agent of the Treasury Department who must contact Christian Wolff (Affleck), the accountant for some of the biggest criminals in the world, to help uncover yet another mystery.” More from the official synopsis:

When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Affleck and Damon are producing through Artists Equity. Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment and Mark Williams are also producing, with Artists Equity’s Dani Bernfeld, Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Alison Winter executive producing. Scott Lastaiti and Jamie Patricof are also executive producing. Good luck with the sequel.