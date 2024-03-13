This week, Derrick Hayes, the founder and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, joined forces with DJ Khaled and Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins for a day of golf in Miami, FL. The trio came together to support Jeezy’s philanthropic endeavors and enjoy a day of friendly competition on the golf course in celebration of the money raised at the 3rd annual Sno Ball Gala fundraiser.

Derrick Hayes had previously attended the Sno Ball Gala, created and hosted by his friend, Mr. Jenkins, in October. During the event, he placed a generous donation to the foundation. The Sno Ball Gala is a charitable event that raises funds for Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Street Dreamz Foundation is dedicated to empowering at-risk youth and fostering their leadership skills through various programs. The foundation’s mission is to encourage independence, respect for others, and motivate each child to reach their ultimate potential in their area of interest.

Derrick Hayes, known for his successful business ventures, is no stranger to supporting causes that make a positive impact on the community. He continues to demonstrate his commitment to philanthropy and empowering the next generation.