Justin Laboy Says Kanye and His Team are ‘All Chips In’ on North West’s Album

Justin Laboy is delivering additional details on North West’s album.

TMZ caught up with Laboy at LAX and asked about Elementary School Dropout. His response was that Kanye West is leading the way in production, and it will be kid-friendly.

“She already got a hit,” Laboy said. “I know she going to be on ‘Vultures 2′ again’ and that album will be a classic.”

He added, “Everybody is excited, all chips in on her: production, the best engineers. I think she got it and she naturally loves it.”

Laboy added that North West does ten songs a day and has her friends on singles. You can hear more from Laboy below.

Appearing with Ye at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, North revealed she has been working on her album, Elementary School Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she said on stage.

North West has landed on the Billboard Hot 100. In celebration, Kim Kardashian posted the achievement to her Instagram story, penning, “My baby!!!!”

Kim Kardashian celebrates North West earning her first ever entry on the Hot 100 with "TALKING" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fanC8QgIZr — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 21, 2024

In case you missed it, North appears on “Talking” from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album.