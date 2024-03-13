This week, the Grammy-nominated and highly acclaimed songwriter, Offset, kicked off his first ever solo headline run, SET IT OFF TOUR, with shows in Philly, Silver Spring, and New York City.

Known as one-third of the multi-platinum rap trio Migos, Offset’s tour shows fans a different side of the rapper, featuring him dancing and performing songs from his solo album, Set It Off. Opening night saw the superstar performer take the stage in front of thousands of eager and passionate fans. He rose to the top of the stage, opening with fan favorite FAN, while dressed and paying tribute to his idol, Michael Jackson. Throughout the night, Offset went through favorites from his solo Billboard top 10 debut Set It Off and previous solo and Migos tracks. Another memorable moment from the opening night included a surprise performance by Rich The Kidd performing Billboard’s current number 1 hit, “Carnival,” and his other hits, Plug Walk and New Freezer. The highlight of both nights was Offset’s Takeoff Tribute, where he pays tribute to his late great former Migos bandmate, Takeoff. Offset’s tribute to Takeoff saw thousands of fans coming together and celebrating Takeoff’s life by shining their lights throughout the venue. Offset closed the show with his hit verse from Migos chart-topping hit Bad and Boujee. His exit from the stage included him chanting, “Thank You. I love each of you here. This is my first solo tour. They said we couldn’t do it, and we’re doing it.” Offset is set to SET IT OFF in New York City on Mar 14, 2024, at Palladium Times Square.

Skilla Baby, SleazyWorld Go, and YRN Mango Foo were also in attendance as support for the tour.

Offset Gives Back – It’s important to highlight that Offset is also giving back to the youth in communities of the cities that he visits. In Philly, the superstar teamed up with Gillie and Wallo to purchase shoes for young boys in the community. Click here for the video. In the DMV, Offset visited two high schools, Dunbar High School in Baltimore where he provided $30,000 worth of food and helped a senior with over 40 college acceptances and Ron Brown Preparatory Academy in DC where he spoke to the “Young Kings” and provided them exclusive merch and tickets to his Philly show.

Check out full tour routing below and at Offsetofficial.com.

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square

Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy