Offset Thanks Philly After Opening Show of First Solo Tour: ‘Believing in Myself and My Talent’

Offset Thanks Philly After Opening Show of First Solo Tour: ‘Believing in Myself and My Talent’

Offset is celebrating the launch of his Set It Off tour. Hitting X, Offset thanked Philadelphia and reflected on the road to this point.

“From trying to figure it out 2 years ago and feeling like I couldn’t do it to just trusting and believing in myself and my talent,” Offset wrote.

You can see the moment below.

Advertisement

My first tour as a solo artist. From trying to figure it out 2 years ago and feeling like I couldn’t do it to just trusting and believing in myself and my talent. Thank you to my fans… thank you Philly… Thank you SET IT OFF TOUR SHOW 1 pic.twitter.com/ucxK76bdO5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 11, 2024

Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour celebrates Offset’s solo venture, showcasing his artistic prowess highlighted in his Oct. 2023 album of the same name. The album garnered acclaim for its collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, and more.

“’SET IT OFF’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music,” said Offset.

Commencing on March 10th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will traverse key U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, before concluding in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10th. Presales start on Jan. 24th at 10 am local time, with the general on-sale launching on Jan. 26th at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. The SET IT OFF TOUR marks a significant step in Offset’s solo journey, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square

Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy