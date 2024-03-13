Art Official Intelligence Radio with De La Soul on Apple Music 1 is back with Episode 3, featuring Pharoahe Monch and Talib Kweli. Pharoahe Monch talks about his recent deal with Roc Nation, his early experiences with legendary hip-hop pioneer Paul C, and how having asthma affected his approach to rhyming and his overall views on health. Talib Kweli talks to Posdnuos and Maseo about the influence of De La Soul’s music, and the impact of technology, streaming and AI and its potential effects on the industry.

The special five-episode series hosted by Posdnuos and Maseo arrives just in time to celebrate the release of the 35th anniversary deluxe edition of the hip-hop group’s debut album 3 Feet High and Rising, available in Spatial Audio with four previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Throughout the series, Posdnuos, Maseo, and special guests retrace and reflect on the history, legacy, and impact of De La Soul, while honoring the memory of their late bandmate Dave, aka Trugoy the Dove.

Advertisement