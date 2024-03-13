Pharrell was scheduled to perform at a Formula 1 post-race show in Saudi Arabia. The star cut the show short due to fans throwing items on stage.

According to The Daily Mail, Pharrell asked fans to stop tossing light-up wristbands on stage, which was impacting the dancers.

“This is the liveliest city right now on the planet but we have also got to be the safest,” Pharrell said. “I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can’t as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women, how about you?

“We must protect our women so if you want to throw them lights you have to throw them the other way, not at the stage. Who understands what I’m saying?”

Pharrell attempted to get the fans to toss them all at once to end the stage toss, but eventually, the show ended.