Jonathan Owens, NFL defensive back and husband of Simone Biles, is headed to the Chicago Bears.

Owens’s new deal is for two years and $4.5 million, following a season where he was ranked 73 out of 95 NFL safeties on Pro Football Focus.

Hitting Twitter, Biles celebrated the change.

Advertisement

“just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I,” Biles wrote. “green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!”

She returned with, “CHICAGO HERE HE COMES” and “also I just love the city of Chicago.”

just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Experience demonstrates that a team’s popularity often manifests in increased activity on its social media platforms. The analytical team at CasinoSpotfr observed a modest yet steady surge in interest towards the Chicago Bears among Instagram users. For instance, a month ago, the follower count on the account stood at 1,611,121, while today it has escalated to 1,618,871 followers. This marks an addition of nearly 8,000 new fans to the team, a commendable achievement within a month. With such a substantial base of supporters, the Chicago Bears could capitalize on their popularity through sponsored posts, the price of which could range from $3,415 to $5,123.