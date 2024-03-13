On day 2 of NFL free agency the Baltimore Ravens got more dangerous. Derrick Henry, one of the best running backs of all time, has signed with the Ravens.

Henry and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal could be work up to $20 million total with a $9 million guarantee in the first year.

With Henry joining league MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens now have an intimidating 1-2 punch, completing an attempted deal at the trade deadline.

