On day 2 of NFL free agency the Baltimore Ravens got more dangerous. Derrick Henry, one of the best running backs of all time, has signed with the Ravens.
Henry and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal could be work up to $20 million total with a $9 million guarantee in the first year.
With Henry joining league MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens now have an intimidating 1-2 punch, completing an attempted deal at the trade deadline.
The Ravens Super Bowl odds 🏆— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 12, 2024
Before signing Derrick Henry: +900
After signing Derrick Henry: +900 pic.twitter.com/NMISlm8UED