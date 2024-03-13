Amid an arms race to dethrone his Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes worked with the franchise to restructure his contract, creating $21.6 million in cap space.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Mahomes deal was to cost the Chiefs $58 million against the cap before the restructuring. When Mahomes’ deal is up in 2031, he will have made nearly $500 million.

Other offseason moves for the Chiefs include signing defensive tackle Chris Jones to a new deal five-year, $159 million deal and franchise tagging L’Jarius Sneed, which will cost $20 million this season.

