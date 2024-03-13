STARZ has revealed the development of a new addition to the Power universe with the upcoming prequel series Origins. This latest spinoff will offer fans a fresh perspective by delving into the origin story of beloved characters Ghost and Tommy.

Origins will mark the fourth installment in the successful Power franchise, following the footsteps of Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. While Power Book II: Ghost gears up for its fourth season, Raising Kanan and Force are currently in production on their respective seasons.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Executive producer Sascha Penn leads the creative team behind Origins. She is backed by the original Power creator, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television is producing the series for STARZ.