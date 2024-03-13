Prime Video has been making us all wait for Season 2 of their horror anthology series, Them. Now, the wait is over, as the streamer just revealed first-look photos for the new season, which they’re calling Them: The Scare. Notably, the first season aired in 2021.

The scares, pun intended, jump off with an April 25 premiere, dropping all eight episodes. Speaking of jumping, Them: The Scare time jumps from 1952 Compton to 1991 for the newest installment of the anthology series. What’s important about this year in Los Angeles history is that the notorious L.A. Riots resulting from the Rodney King beating will occur a year later. Interesting.

Prime Video says the series will bring back Deborah Ayorinde to star. As reported by Shadow and Act, “she’s playing an LAPD homicide detective whose new case brings her up close to something much worse than she can imagine.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

Legendary actress Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) and Luke James will also star in the new season.

Here’s what Little Marvin, creator/executive producer/showrunner of the series, said regarding how Los Angeles in the 1990s will set the stage for a new horror story about race and social commentary. “With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” he said. “This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.”

The cast is set to include Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Night, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert. Vertigo Entertainment’s Miri Yoon and Roy Lee are executive producing with Little Marvin alongside Steve Prinz.

Here are the first-look photos below, as reported by Shadow and Act: