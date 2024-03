This week on Country Rap Tunes Podcast, Cory Mo & Kimberly Jones talk to the Legend himself Jazze Pha. They talk about his younger years growing up in the music industry. Working with R Kelly, Aaliyah, Missy Elliot, Ciara, UGK, Biggie, 2 Pac, Michael Jackson and much more. Jevon Dewand of the “Trap Stars” also joined in to talk about his new project ventures & how to live life the right way. This episode will inspire you to be motivated at what ever it is that you do in life. Ep. 1 Season 2.