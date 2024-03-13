New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has a very strange allegation; she says that the evidence in drug cases is disappearing because rats that have invaded the NOPD headquarters are now eating the drugs, including marijuana.

The decades-old building is deteriorating, but the rat and roach infestation has become more and more evident with time, with staff sometimes finding rat droppings on their desks.

Gilbert Montano, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, stated that the move to a new location would cost around $2-300,000, with additional expenses for essential items. Renting a new space is considered a more cost-effective solution than the estimated $30 million needed to repair the current headquarters, which requires significant renovations like installing a new air conditioning system and elevator.

