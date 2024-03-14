Last year, shocking allegations surfaced as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Guy singer Aaron Hall were accused of sexually assaulting a woman 34 years ago. Now, a recent amendment to the case has shed new light on the severity of the allegations and the age of the victim at the time of the incident.

According to a report by People magazine, the woman who accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Aaron Hall of rape has filed an amended complaint, revealing that she was a 16-year-old minor when the alleged assault occurred. Liza Gardner filed her amended complaint in New York County Supreme Court, highlighting that the age of consent for sexual intercourse in 1990, when the alleged assault took place, was 17 years old.

In her amended complaint, Gardner details disturbing allegations against Combs and Hall, stating that they took turns assaulting her and a friend after meeting them at an event at MCA Records’ New York office. The amended version emphasizes that Gardner was physically forced into the sexual encounter with Combs against her will and underscores that, as a minor, she was unable to legally consent to drinking the alcohol allegedly provided by the two men.

The amendment to the lawsuit brings renewed attention to the case and underscores the legal complexities surrounding allegations of sexual assault and consent. By explicitly stating Gardner’s age at the time of the assault and emphasizing her inability to consent, the lawsuit seeks to hold Combs and Hall accountable for their actions and advocate for justice on behalf of the victim.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing another lawsuit from a woman who claims she was assaulted by Diddy and his then Bad Boy Entertainment president, Harvey Pierre.

