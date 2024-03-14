Every once in a while, Drake digs in his crates and pulls out a classic banger. While with Bun B at RodeoHouston, The Boy took it back to So Far Gone with a performance on November 18th.
Additional songs in Drake’s setlist included “SICKO MODE,” “Rich Baby Daddy,” and more.
You can see the moment courtesty of HipHopDX below.
Drake surprises fans during Bun B’s RodeoHouston set with "November 18th" performance— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 13, 2024
via: @ItsAvery pic.twitter.com/O0MFiRsJGU