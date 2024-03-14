Kim Kardashian Spotted with Bianca Censori at One of Ye’s Shows

Kim Kardashian Spotted with Bianca Censori at One of Ye’s Shows

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship recently appeared positive before taking a turn over schooling. Now, Kardashian is seen with Ye’s new wife, Bianca Censori, at his show.

Last month, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited, appearing at their son Saint’s basketball game in the LA area.

According to TMZ, Ye arrived separately from Kim and their daughter Chicago. The former A-list couple did speak and were captured by photogs engaged in conversation. There are no details about what they discussed.

Advertisement

TMZ also notes the two currently have issues about parenting, and Kim is also upset about Ye’s antisemitic rants.

Kanye, Kim, and Chicago at Saint’s game 🏀 pic.twitter.com/NtkUTsGuD3 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 20, 2024