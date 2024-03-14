Megan Thee Stallion is following through on her promise, announcing Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR Get your outfits ready nowww,” Thee Stallion wrote on IG. “We getting started this MAY I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates im so exciteddddd.”

The run of dates will include Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, and more.

You can see the announcement below.