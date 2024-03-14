Metro Boomin Teases New Future Single with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti

We Don’t Trust You, the new set of collaborative albums from Future and Metro Boomin, is on the way.

Hitting X, Metro teased one of the songs, “Typeshit,” which would bring Future with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Earlier this month, Future and Metro Boomin officially announced their latest collaboration. The two albums are announced in a trailer where the two ride twin Rolls Royce trucks into the desert.

The first is We Don’t Trust You, released on March 22. A second album will then be released on April 12.

On Instagram, Metro Boomin delivered a simple statement: “Great things come to those who wait.”