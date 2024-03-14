ICYMI, the Scream film series, is the most significant horror franchise in the last few decades. The scream queen who launched the lore of ghost faces is Neve Campbell. But her iconic character, Sidney Prescott, was a no-show in Scream 6 after a well-publicized salary dispute. There’s been plenty of fireworks lately with Scream behind the scenes, and now, as many suspected, Campbell is finally returning for the seventh movie.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell emphatically posted on the gram, Tuesday. She added “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Variety reports that in addition to Campbell’s return, Scream creator and original writer Kevin Williamson is taking over the reins as director of the newest installment. He actually penned the first, second, and fourth films in the franchise and executive produced the 2022 reboot Scream along with the sequel Scream 6. Sheesh, he has his hands all over those knives.

Advertisement

“It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream,’ was directed by the legendary Wes Craven,” Williamson said on IG. “I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ franchise. Thank you to all the ‘Scream’ fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

Campbell announced before Scream 6 that the salary offered to her “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Then creator Williamson was vocal and said of Campbell’s claims, “I love everyone involved with ‘Scream’ and all I can say is pay her the money. Yes, you heard it, everyone. That’s what I would do. I would give her the money.”

The controversy doesn’t stop there. Campbell’s new announcement hits after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the stars in the two previous films, are not returning for the seventh. Barrera was let go in 2023 over social media posts about the Israel and Gaza conflict. Then Ortega dropped out, reportedly due to her schedule filming Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series, Wednesday.

Guy Busick, Scream 5 and 6 with James Vanderbilt, handles screenwriting duties for the seventh film. Vanderbilt is producing under his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. Also executive producing is the film collective Radio Silence, which directed and produced the previous two Scream films.

Here’s Campbell’s full statement below.

“Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream‘ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct ‘Scream 7‘! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing ‘Scream‘ fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson.”

Welcome back, Campbell. We wish her character, Sidney, the best of luck against the new horrors that await.