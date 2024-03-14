Playboi Carti is back with new music, dropping off “Ketamine.” The new song is two minutes long, arriving with a new video.

Playboi Carti also ushered in the New with new music, dropping off the video for “BACKR00MS” featuring Travis Scott.

In the video, footage from what appears to be an office building shows Carti with a beautiful woman as he counts up before hitting a garage for his super-sized ride. The star rapper appears in all black, accented by numerous diamonds.

One of the key bars is, “I think I need me an Ice Spice, yeah I want me a Munch.” And Ice Spice definitely heard it.

Playboi Carti shows love to Ice Spice by reposting her birthday pictures on his Instagram. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/dO2Zqw4NWh — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 2, 2024

backr00ms 💋 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 2, 2024

You can see the full video below.