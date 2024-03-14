Maybe you’re a Spider-Man fan or just prefer the anti-hero Venom, which is not quite in the same theatrical universe yet.

We’re on the fence over here, but one thing is for sure about the third Venom film – it will be called Venom: The Last Dance. Variety reported the new title, and Sony announced it would open in theaters everywhere on Oct. 25 this year instead of Nov. 8, as earlier reported. Expect the third installment to hit both Imax and PLFs.

Kelly Marcel is directing, and Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises) is again playing the wild but comical black widow creature. Marcel penned the script with a story she also co-wrote with Hardy. Producers include heavyweights Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel, and Hardy. June Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star alongside Hardy.

The previous Venom films grossed $1.36 billion at the global box office, which is a big deal.