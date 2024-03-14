On the most recent episode of The OGs Podcast hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, former NBA star John Wall revealed how he struggled with his mental health and even put a gun to his own head on two separate occasions.

Wall said that after the passing of his mother in 2019, the depth and severity of his struggles with mental health became so acute that he sought help at his lowest points.

The loss of his grandmother and a year-long recovery from surgery for a ruptured Achilles made Wall’s struggles even more difficult. Despite his challenges, Wall found motivation in his two sons, realizing that taking himself away from them would mean failing them. He was adamant about the significance of seeking help, especially for Black men, encouraging anyone struggling to reach out for support.

Advertisement