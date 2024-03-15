With Aaron Rodgers becoming a potential nominee for the United States Vice President on the independent ticket, his record is being called into question.

On CNN, Rodgers’s history of the Sandy Hook tragedy was brought forth. In case you need a reminder, Sandy Hook was a 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. In the report, an insider said Rodgers echoed conspiracy theories that the children didn’t exist, and it was overall a hoax.

Rodgers was quoted as saying, “They’re all making it up. They’re all actors.”

In response, Aaron Rodgers hit X to state his case: “I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

Aaron Rodgers issues statement about Sandy Hook, doesn’t deny previously sharing conspiracy theories about the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cKE80WOf6L — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 15, 2024

Rodgers is one of the names that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is exploring to run with him in the November election as an independent.

According to the New York Times, former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura is another name being considered.

According to Kennedy, he and Rodgers have talked “pretty continuously” over the past month. Last week, Kennedy registered a domain, kennedyrodgers.com, on GoDaddy.

Previously, Rodgers stated he would look forward to rejoining the Jets as a quarterback.