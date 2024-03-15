Today marks a milestone in hip-hop as CALIsthenics, a powerhouse trio comprising MC Juice, All Natural (David Kelly), and Georgia Anne Muldrow, released their debut single, “Paper Thick.” Featuring rap legends E-40, Casual, and Del the Funky Homosapien, the track offers a taste of what’s to come from their upcoming eponymous debut album, scheduled for release on March 29.

Represented by Golden State Entertainment, the music and content arm of the Golden State Warriors, CALIsthenics brings together two prominent Chicago hip-hop artists in MC Juice and All Natural. MC Juice, renowned for his freestyle prowess and victory over Eminem in a legendary rap battle, is a revered figure in the genre. For MC Juice, CALIsthenics signifies his first definitive album release, marking a monumental moment in his storied career.

With influences spanning decades and collaborations with industry heavyweights, CALIsthenics aims to leave an indelible mark on hip-hop. The group’s fusion of talent and diverse sounds promises an exciting journey for fans and solidifies MC Juice’s status as a living legend in the hip-hop world, honored even by the late Juice WRLD in his stage name.

“After more than three decades in the industry, it’s an honor to drop my definitive album alongside Golden State Entertainment,” said MC Juice. “CALIsthenics is a culmination of a lifetime’s worth of experiences, from the viral rap battle with Eminem to songwriting for hip-hop icons.”