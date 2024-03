Season four? Yes, chef.

The Bear is already renewed for season four of the critically acclaimed series before season 3 airs. According to Variety, the third season will debut in June, but the FX hit show is filming both seasons back to back.

The Chicago-based show earned awards for the cast, as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all received Primetime Emmys.

There are currently no details on whether the series will expand past season four.