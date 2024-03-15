Jurnee Smollett has been cast to co-lead with Taron Egerton in Firebug, a new drama series for Apple TV+.

This series is loosely inspired by actual events and was created and written by Dennis Lehane, who will serve as executive producer with Egerton. Firebug “will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.” Smollett plays Michelle, who is described as “a rising star detective.” Feels a bit true detective-ish, or maybe that’s just in the air these days.

Richard Plepler will executive produce through EDEN Productions, and Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce via Imperative Entertainment. Kary Antholis is an executive producer for Crime Story Media, LLC, and Marc Smerling will serve as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

Get this: The series uses the Firebug podcast from Truth.media as a springboard, which Antholis host. Firebug is the newest Imperative Entertainment project out of Apple Studios, following the critically acclaimed and award-winning Black Bird, the Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, and the upcoming film The Wager. It appears Apple is winning at more than iPhone sales.