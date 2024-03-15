Kash Doll is expecting her second baby with her boyfriend, rapper Tracy T.

Hitting Instagram, Kash Doll announced the baby in her 32nd birthday post.

“It’s my birthday and God bless me with another one,” Kash Doll wrote. “This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!! #27weeks #junebaby #letsprayitsagirl #2andthru #itsmybirthday @savagexfenty #savagefentyambassador.”

Advertisement

Speaking with People, Kash Doll revealed she found out about the pregnancy while vacationing with Tracy in Turks and Caicos for his birthday.

“We were having fun. I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn’t keep anything down! I took a test and it said yes,” she said. “I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

You can see the announcement below.