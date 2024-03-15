Lish 2x drops new visuals today that takes viewers with her around the world! One week after releasing The Ramadan Album Reloaded, Lish 2X releases her first music video from 11-track project to song ‘Get Grounded‘ (I’m Drowning). The video documents sacred moments in real time helping viewers gain cultural intelligence in the short 3-minute ‘Get Grounded’ visuals that take place throughout West Africa and the Middle East. The album is available on all music streaming platforms and on Lish2x.com directly for download.

Lish 2X Drops 1st single from the Ramadan 2024 album: