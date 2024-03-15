Well, this is awkward. After STARZ announced the final season of Power Book II: Ghost, the show’s stars seemed to have had no clue this was the end.

Star Michael Rainey Jr. expressed his surprise on Instagram, revealing the team was recently planning the future of the show.

Michael Rainey Jr. hopped on live while getting that work in at the gym, and he shared that he found out about his show ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ getting canceled right along with everyone else. ✍🏾: #TSRStaffJW pic.twitter.com/NvAuYVeIHS — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 14, 2024

Michael Rainey Jr (Tariq) responds to Power: Ghost having it’s last season this year. pic.twitter.com/tZ5SSw7mZ0 — Networking The Streets (@ntsmonopoly) March 14, 2024

I know the way Tariq was living was wack, but you don’t get the nigga back like THAT 😭😳 #PowerGhost #cancelled pic.twitter.com/kVwdlMZbMY — The Head Naysayer In Charge (@Airtight_Magic) March 14, 2024

Method Man, who also stars in the show, gave his own reaction: “All good things must come to an end. Enjoy!”

Advertisement

50 Cent offered a simple response: “@michaelraineyjr don’t answer his phone.”

STARZ revealed that the upcoming fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will mark the conclusion of the epic drama series, airing in two parts. Part one will premiere on Friday, June 7, with part two following on Friday, Sept. 6 at midnight on the STARZ app. Linear broadcasts will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

The season four premiere on June 7 coincides with the 10th Anniversary of “Power’s” debut on STARZ. The Power franchise has spawned two additional spinoffs, including “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

This news comes shortly after STARZ announced plans to expand the Power universe by developing a new prequel series, “Origins,” exploring the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.

In conversation with Deadline, Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch revealed what leads to a show being cancelled for the network.

“When seasons go from one to two to three to four [seasons], three to four is where the cost really pops because most of the actors get bigger raises, and you have to really manage that. So, you have to have in your portfolio of development shows that can actually replace shows as they get into later seasons,” he said.

“As you turn the slate over to go from season four and five economics, to season one economics, you can pull a ton of cost out of the business. What you have to do is map out each of those shows and … what the curve looks like, and know where you have to pop a new show on to bring that cost down. And so we’ve got a pretty good map of what that looks like. Because again, we focus on those two core demos, we’ve been able to manufacture hits for those demos.”

Viewers can catch up on the gripping third season of Power Book II: Ghost on the STARZ app before the final season premiere.

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost includes Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and many more. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season, with Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton serving as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.