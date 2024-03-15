When you see Olyplan in person, you would think she is a model. Tall and gorgeous, she could be a model, but she is way more than what she appears. Olyplan is a young entrepreneur who owns an upcoming fashion brand called Plansuit. She is also a talented musical artist who has released three incredible singles, “Treat You Right,” “Girl is a Gun,” and “Focus,” as an independent artist who is self-funding her music and fashion endeavors. Her visuals are always on point, especially in Focus’s video, where she wears a look from Plansuit.

Recently, Olyplan received an opportunity to perform at the “A&R Networking Series,” presented by top publicist Nickie Robinson of GoodGirlPR and A&R Nadia Henry of Kevin Liles’ 300 Entertainment at the legendary Penthouse Studios. She gave it her all in front of record labels’ top A&Rs, a massive opportunity for an independent artist.

Moreover, Olyplan continues to create content as an influencer on Instagram and Youtube. Expect to hear more from Olyplan, she is consistent, creative, and can sing and spit lyrics.

