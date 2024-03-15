Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are teaming together off the field. According to ABC’s Good Morning America, the Super Bowl champions will be opening a restaurant called 1587 Prime.

The steakhouse is titled after a combination of their numbers and will be in Kansas City. The “experiential modern steakhouse” will be partnered with Noble 33 and set for early 2025 opening.

“Working with Patrick and Travis has been incredible,” said Tosh Berman, co-founder of Noble 33. “As longtime supporters of our other restaurants, we worked together to combine their favorite elements of those experiences into what we developed for 1587 Prime. They are natural hosts and can’t wait to bring a unique modern American steakhouse experience to Kansas City.”

