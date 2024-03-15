The Chicago Bears have built an impressive offensive lineup for either No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams or the incumbent quarterback Justin Fields. In the late house of Thursday (March 14), the Bears finalized a trade for Keenan Allen.

The Bears swapped with the Los Angeles Chargers, returning a fourth-round pick. The 31-year-old wide reciever is in the final year of a four-year contract extension. After declining a paycut, the Chargers decided to deal the star, pairing him with another stud receiver in DJ Moore.

According to ESPN, Allen will also be reunited with wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who coached him through a career-high of 108 passes.

Advertisement

“We’re extremely excited to add Keenan to our team,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. “His body of work speaks for itself and we look forward to him elevating our offense.”

The Bears still hold draft picks at the Nos. 1, 9, 75, and 122 via Philadelphia.