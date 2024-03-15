STARZ revealed that the upcoming fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will mark the conclusion of the epic drama series, airing in two parts. Part one will premiere on Friday, June 7, with part two following on Friday, Sept. 6 at midnight on the STARZ app. Linear broadcasts will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

The season four premiere on June 7 coincides with the 10th Anniversary of “Power’s” debut on STARZ. The Power franchise has spawned two additional spinoffs, including “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

This news comes shortly after STARZ announced plans to expand the Power universe by developing a new prequel series, “Origins,” exploring the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.

Viewers can catch up on the gripping third season of Power Book II: Ghost on the STARZ app before the final season premiere.

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost includes Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and many more. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season, with Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton serving as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.