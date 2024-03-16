Bryson Tiller Hosts Star-Studded Listening Party for Highly Anticipated Album

Acclaimed R&B sensation Bryson Tiller returned triumphantly to the spotlight with an exclusive listening party held at The Highlight Room in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 13th. The event brought together a constellation of notable artists, executives, and tastemakers to celebrate Tiller’s forthcoming album, marking his comeback after a nearly five-year hiatus since his last release.


A-list celebrities, including Chris Brown, Keith Powers, Baby Tate, Speedy Norman, and Ella Thomas, graced the black carpet entrance, perfectly complementing the futuristic 2077 theme of the affair. Bryson Tiller arrived in futuristic style, making a grand entrance with an entourage of Tesla Cybertrucks, dazzling attendees.

Inside, guests indulged in a curated cocktail experience, with drinks paying homage to Bryson’s favorite tracks from the upcoming album. As the night unfolded, Tiller performed his top-charting single, ‘Whatever She Wants,’ to a packed crowd, setting the room ablaze with his signature style.

Surprisingly, Tiller stunned party attendees with an impromptu nostalgic performance of his 2015 hit ‘Exchange,’ eliciting cheers and sing-alongs. Celeb guests, including Chris Brown and Keith Powers, danced to the sounds of Bryson’s never-before-heard tracks from his upcoming album, immersing themselves in the infectious beats and soulful melodies.

With excitement buzzing in the air, Bryson Tiller’s listening party served as a testament to his enduring influence and the anticipation surrounding his long-awaited return to the music scene.

