TikTok sensation and cookbook author Danny Freeman, also known as @DannyLovesPasta with 1.4 million followers, has been making waves with his vibrant pasta creations. From the recent Taylor Swift ravioli to the SZA-endorsed lasagna soup, his colorful dishes have garnered over 100 million views.

SZA, a huge fan of @DannyLovesPasta, recently received a special tribute from Danny in the form of a lasagna inspired by her album “SOS.” The video showcasing this culinary homage has captured the attention of fans and foodies alike.

With his innovative approach to pasta and knack for capturing the essence of music in his dishes, Danny Freeman continues to delight and inspire his audience on TikTok.

