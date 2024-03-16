Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rap sensation Gunna has unveiled his latest track, “Prada Dem,” featuring Offset, through YSL/300 Entertainment. Directed by Leff, the accompanying visual was prominently filmed at the iconic Broadway Prada store in New York.

Following the success of his chart-topping fourth studio album, a Gift & a Curse, Gunna recently dropped his first single, “Bittersweet,” signaling his return to the music scene. In addition, Gunna has announced The Bittersweet Tour, featuring special guest Flo Milli across all 16 tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday, May 4, in Columbus at Schottenstein Center, traversing cities such as Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, and Miami before concluding with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.