Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Rolling Loud California, North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, stole the spotlight with her debut festival performance. The young talent showcased her budding musical prowess to an enthralled audience, marking a memorable milestone in her burgeoning career.

Following her set, North West sat down for an interview with 13-year-old Jazzy’s World, streamed live from Rolling Loud. Excitement buzzed as she teased details about her upcoming album, Elementary School Dropout, promising fans an unforgettable musical journey. “It’s gonna be great!” North exclaimed, igniting anticipation among her growing fan base.

Meanwhile, proud mom Kim Kardashian was spotted sidestage, enthusiastically cheering on her daughter. The heartwarming support display underscored the tight-knit bond between the mother-daughter duo and fueled excitement for North West’s promising future in the music industry.

Justin Laboy is delivering additional details on North West’s album.

TMZ caught up with Laboy at LAX and asked about Elementary School Dropout. His response was that Kanye West is leading the way in production, and it will be kid-friendly.

“She already got a hit,” Laboy said. “I know she going to be on ‘Vultures 2′ again’ and that album will be a classic.”

He added, “Everybody is excited, all chips in on her: production, the best engineers. I think she got it and she naturally loves it.”

Laboy added that North West does ten songs a day and has her friends on singles. You can hear more from Laboy below.