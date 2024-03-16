Grammy-nominated songwriter and Migos member Offset commenced his inaugural solo headline tour, the SET IT OFF TOUR, with explosive performances in Philly, Silver Spring, and New York City.
Transitioning from his role in Migos, Offset showcased his solo artistry, enthralling audiences with dance moves and songs from his solo album, Set It Off.
Opening night in Philadelphia, they featured fan-favorite tracks from Offset’s Billboard Top 10 debut, surprise appearances by Rich The Kidd, and a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate, Takeoff. The New York show saw special guest appearances by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Offset’s children, Kulture and Wave, adding to the excitement.
Offset’s commitment to community engagement was evident as he partnered with local figures to support youth initiatives in each city he visited. From purchasing shoes for boys in Philly to providing food and mentorship at high schools in the DMV area, Offset’s philanthropic efforts underscored his dedication to giving back.
As the SET IT OFF TOUR continues, fans can expect electrifying performances and meaningful contributions to the communities that Offset visits, reaffirming his status as a multifaceted artist with a heart for his fans and society.
Check out full tour routing below and at Offsetofficial.com.
REMAINING TOUR DATES:
Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square
Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim
Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy