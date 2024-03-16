Offset Kicks Off ‘SET IT OFF’ Tour, Gives Back to Fans

Grammy-nominated songwriter and Migos member Offset commenced his inaugural solo headline tour, the SET IT OFF TOUR, with explosive performances in Philly, Silver Spring, and New York City.

Transitioning from his role in Migos, Offset showcased his solo artistry, enthralling audiences with dance moves and songs from his solo album, Set It Off.

Opening night in Philadelphia, they featured fan-favorite tracks from Offset’s Billboard Top 10 debut, surprise appearances by Rich The Kidd, and a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate, Takeoff. The New York show saw special guest appearances by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Offset’s children, Kulture and Wave, adding to the excitement.

Offset’s commitment to community engagement was evident as he partnered with local figures to support youth initiatives in each city he visited. From purchasing shoes for boys in Philly to providing food and mentorship at high schools in the DMV area, Offset’s philanthropic efforts underscored his dedication to giving back.

As the SET IT OFF TOUR continues, fans can expect electrifying performances and meaningful contributions to the communities that Offset visits, reaffirming his status as a multifaceted artist with a heart for his fans and society.

Check out full tour routing below and at Offsetofficial.com.

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy