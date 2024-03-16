PARTYNEXTDOOR delighted fans at Rolling Loud California with an electrifying performance fresh from announcing his upcoming album, P4. The crowd erupted in excitement as the singer-songwriter graced the stage and delivered a set filled with his chart-topping hits.

From soulful renditions of classics like “Come and See Me” and “Persian Rugs” to the upbeat vibes of “Break From Toronto,” PARTYNEXTDOOR had the audience captivated from start to finish. However, the night’s highlight surprised many when he treated fans to an exceptional performance of “Work,” the smash hit he co-wrote for Rihanna.

As R&B enthusiasts in the crowd swooned to his smooth vocals and infectious beats, PARTYNEXTDOOR solidified his status as one of the genre’s leading talents. With P4 on the horizon, anticipation for his new album has reached a fever pitch, leaving fans eager for more from the Toronto native’s musical prowess.

