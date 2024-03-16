Award-winning singer and actor Queen Latifah experienced a day of magic and laughter at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The iconic star was spotted dancing and sharing laughs with Princess Tiana and Louis from Disney’s beloved film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Captured in heartwarming snapshots by photographer Olga Thompson, Queen Latifah embraced the whimsical atmosphere of the Magic Kingdom Park. The joyful encounter took place near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the newest attraction set to open in Summer 2024.

Queen Latifah’s visit to Tiana and Louis was just the beginning of her enchanting day at Walt Disney World. After meeting her new jazz-loving friends, the acclaimed artist embarked on a magical adventure through the iconic park with her family by her side.

As fans eagerly anticipate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Queen Latifah’s visit serves as a reminder of the timeless allure and enchantment found within the magical world of Disney. With unforgettable moments and cherished memories awaiting guests at every turn, Walt Disney World continues to be a place where dreams come true for visitors of all ages.