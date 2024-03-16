Mike Epps is teaming up with Queen Latifah to solve a case on the upcoming March 17 episode of The Equalizer. Here’s the rundown: Epps plays J.J., a man who Shadow and Act report is “recovering from his gambling addiction” in the episode entitled ‘All Bets Are Off.’ Even though he’s playing a degenerate gambler, his experiences are what Queen Latifah’s McCall character requires to solve a particular case. This comes as a reunion for both Epps and Latifah since they both starred together in Bessie for HBO. Here’s more insight on the episode from the official synopsis:

“After Dante’s old training partner is taken hostage while working undercover in an illegal casino, McCall hires J.J., a former gambling addict (guest star Mike Epps) to assist with the mission. Meanwhile, Dee joins a peer counseling group, and learns that some students have been bullying her on a social media page.”

So, if you’re a fan of The Equalizer, the procedural show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in 2022. That pretty much means it’s a hit these days. At the time, CBS Entertainment’s senior executive vice president of programming, Thom Sherman, said, “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts–an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences,” he said in the statement.

