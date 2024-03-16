Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams shocked fans last month when she was featured in a disturbing documentary on Lifetime titled “Where is Wendy Williams,” revealing her tragic diagnosis of dementia. However, new revelations have surfaced about the documentary, sparking outrage over the payment Wendy received for her participation.

According to exclusive reports by Radar Online, Wendy Williams was promised a shockingly low sum for her appearance in the documentary. Court documents obtained by Radar Online disclosed that the 59-year-old was slated to receive less than half a million dollars for her role in the four-part series.

The payment plan outlined in an 18-page contract allegedly signed by Wendy in early 2023 detailed that she would be paid $100,000 per episode. This meager compensation is in stark contrast to the substantial earnings Williams is accustomed to in her illustrious career.

Advertisement

What’s more, Wendy Williams was also provided with a daily $1,000 stipend to cover the costs of her grooming for the documentary. This revelation has only added fuel to the fire, with critics and fans alike condemning the exploitative nature of the project.

The documentary itself has been heavily criticized for its portrayal of Wendy Williams in the confusing throes of dementia. Critics have labeled it as exploitative, raising concerns about the ethics of profiting from Williams’ personal struggles.

Wendy Williams’ diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, conditions that have tragically ended the film career of action hero Bruce Willis, adds another layer of gravity to the situation.

As the controversy surrounding “Where is Wendy Williams?” continues to unfold, questions arise about the treatment of celebrities facing health challenges and the responsibility of media organizations to uphold ethical standards in their productions.

Thoughts?